Wild Skid Continues With Loss To Caps Tuesday

The Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Tuesday night at the Verizon Center. The Wild has now lost five of its past seven games to fall to 43-19-6 on the season.

St. Cloud native Nate Schmidt scored his second goal of the season for the Caps in the first period for a 1-0 lead. Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov each scored in the second period for a 3-0 lead.

The Wild finally got on the board in the third period with goals from Matt Dumba and Eric Staal in the third period, but Washington's Jay Beagle sealed the game with a late goal.

The Wild play at Carolina Thursday night. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.