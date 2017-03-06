Wild Sink Sharks Sunday

The Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 Sunday evening at Xcel Energy Center. With the win, the Wild re-take first place of the Central Division from Chicago.

Eric Staal scored a pair of goals for Minnesota in the win, including an empty-netter with time winding down. Zach Parise also scored for the Wild in his return from a short absence due to the mumps.

Minnesota improves to 42-15-6 on the season and have already charted 90 points. The Wild will host the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.