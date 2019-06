ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild and goalie Devan Dubnyk have agreed to a six-year $26 million contract on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Dubnyk was instrumental in saving the 2014-2015 season for the Wild after a midseason trade from Arizona.

Dubnyk was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy after going 27-9 with a 1.78 goals against average in 39 games with the Wild.