Wild Shutout Chicago Saturday Night in St. Paul

The Minnesota Wild (30-19-6) shutout the visiting Chicago Blackhawks (24-23-8) 3-0 tonight at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. With the win the Wild retain their slim hold on the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Scoring for Minnesota came from Charlie Coyle (6), Mikko Koivu (8), and Charlie Coyle again (7). Goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped all 44 Chicago's shots.

Western Conference Wild Card Standings

NHL.com

The Wild host the NY Rangers Tuesday night in St. Paul. The puck drops at 7 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North Plus, Radio: 1240 WJON ).