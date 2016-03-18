Wild Routed In New Jersey Thursday

The New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 7-4 Thursday night in Newark. The Wild remain one point behind Colorado for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Devils led 2-0 less than two minutes into the game and 3-1 after one period. New Jersey scored three more goals in the second period to make the score 6-2 at the second intermission.

Mikko Koivu, Justin Fontaine, Nino Neiderreiter and Jared Spurgeon all scored goals for the Wild in the loss.

Minnesota hosts Carolina at Xcel Energy Center Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is slated for 1 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.