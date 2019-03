The Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 Wednesday night in their first game back from the NHL's holiday break. The Wild improve to 19-15-3 with the win.

Jared Spurgeon, Eric Staal, Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker each scored goals for Minnesota, while goaltender Alex Stalock made 24 saves in net.

The Wild will host Nashville Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.