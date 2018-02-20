Wild Rally Past Islanders Monday

The Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-3 in the opening game of a three-game road trip. The win improves the Wild to 32-20-7 overall this season.

Jason Zucker notched a pair of goals for Minnesota in the win, while Matt Cullen added a goal and an assist in the victory. Joel Eriksson Ek's first period goal snapped a 50-game scoreless streak for the young forward.

Minnesota currently has a two-point edge on the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

The Wild will play at New Jersey Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.