Wild To Open Preseason Monday Night

The Minnesota Wild open the 2015-16 preseason schedule Monday night with a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m.

The Wild did not make any major roster moves heading into this season. The team re-signed goalie Devan Dubnyk and signed former Minnesota Gopher Mike Reilly, and undrafted defenseman.

Minnesota finished last season 46-28-8 and made the playoffs as a Western Conference wild card team. The Wild upset St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs before being swept by Chicago in the second round.