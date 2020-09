The Minnesota Wild announced today they will not be re-signing 37-year old veteran Mikko Koivu. Koivu has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Wild. He is the Wild all-time leader in points, assists and games played. He is 2nd all-time in goals.

The Wild saw their season end last month in the first round of the NHL playoffs losing 3 games to 1 to Vancouver.