Wild In Big Hole After Game Three Loss

The Wild find themselves in a big hole after a 1-0 loss to the Blackhawks in game three of their second round playoff series Tuesday night. Minnesota trails Chicago 3-0 in the best of seven series with the loss.

Patrick Kane scored the game's lone goal at 14:06 of the first period on a power play, his sixth goal of the postseason.

The Wild outshot Chicago 30-22 in the game but could not solve goaltender Corey Crawford. Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves in the loss for Minnesota.

Game four is scheduled for Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The contest can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan at 8:30, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:15.