Wild Falls In Preseason Opener Monday

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Monday night in both teams' preseason opener. The Wild will host the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center in their second preseason game Wednesday night.

Winnipeg started the scoring with a Marko Dano goal at 11:23 of the first period, with assists credited to Brendan Lemieux and Sami Niku.

The Wild answered early in the third period, when former St. Cloud State Husky Matt Hendricks scored at 2:07 to tie the game at one. Ivan Lodnia and Louie Belpedio each were given assists on the goal.

However, the Jets earned the win at 11:45 on a Joe Morrow goal for the 2-1 lead that Winnipeg would protect until the end of the game.