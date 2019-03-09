Wild Fall to Panthers

The Minnesota Wild felt to the Florida Panthers Friday night on the road.

Minnesota started out slow. They were shut out in the first period and allowed Florida to put up three points.

In the second period, the Wild started to find their feet. They scored two, but so did the Panthers.

Minnesota entered the third down 5-2. Florida added one to their lead, and the Wild fell 6-2.

Marcus Foligno and J.T. Brown each scored for the Wild. Alex Stalock made 19 saves and allowed three goals. Devan Dubnyk made four saves and allowed three goals.

The Wild fall to 33-28-8. They will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.