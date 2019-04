The Minnesota Wild won 1-0 at home against Boston last night. Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal with 45 seconds left when the puck bounced off the shin guard of a Boston defenseman and went into the net.

Devan Dubnyk had 25 saves to get the shutout. Minnesota out-shot Boston 29-25.

The Wild host Colorado tomorrow night at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:45.