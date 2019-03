The Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place. The Wild improved to 33-11-5 with the win and now lead Chicago by four points in the Central Division.

Tyler Graovac scored a pair of goals for the Wild, and Chris Stewart, Zach Parise and Jason Zucker also scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 41 saves to earn the win in net.

The Wild play at Calgary at 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 KXSS begins at 8:45.