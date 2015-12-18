Wild Continue Roll Against Rangers Thursday

The Minnesota Wild kept up their hot streak with a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are 6-0-3 in their last nine games and 17-7-6 on the season.

Mikko Koivu followed up his four-point effort against Vancouver Tuesday night with a pair of goals and an assist for Minnesota on Thursday night. Matt Dumba, Jason Pominville and Chris Porter also notched goals for the Wild in the win.