Wild Continue Roll Against Rangers Thursday
The Minnesota Wild kept up their hot streak with a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are 6-0-3 in their last nine games and 17-7-6 on the season.
Mikko Koivu followed up his four-point effort against Vancouver Tuesday night with a pair of goals and an assist for Minnesota on Thursday night. Matt Dumba, Jason Pominville and Chris Porter also notched goals for the Wild in the win.
The Wild will hit the road Saturday night for a matchup with the Predators. The game can be heard on WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:45.