Wild Blanks Golden Knights Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild shut out the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. With the win, the Wild is now 27-23-6 and four points out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon each notched power play goals in the first period to give Minnesota a 2-0 edge, followed by Kevin Fiala's even-strength goal and Zach Parise' power play tally in the third period.

Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock made 26 saves to earn his third shutout of the season.

The Wild will host the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.