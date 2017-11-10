Wild Beat Montreal Thursday To Snap Skid

The Minnesota Wild beat the Canadiens 3-0 Thursday night in Montreal. The loss snaps a three-game Minnesota losing skid.

The game was scoreless until the third period when Jason Zucker scored a trio of goals. Zucker now has eight goals on the season and five in his last two games.

Devan Dubnyk made 41 saves to earn the shutout for the Wild, while former St. Cloud State goalie Charlie Lindgren made 32 saves in the loss for Montreal.

The Wild will play at Philadelphia Saturday night at 6 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.