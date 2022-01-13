Why Is Red Barn DQ On Highway 10 Closed?

The Red Barn Dairy Queen located at 611 Highway 10 Southeast in St. Cloud is under new ownership. Last year, the new owners announced that the restaurant would be open year-round.

Previously, the DQ would close its doors every year in the winter months, because--you know, cold weather season.

However, if you've gone to the restaurant lately, you've noticed they're temporarily closed. A lot of people have been wondering why.

The reason is nothing to worry about, In fact, it's something to get excited about. The Red Barn Dairy Queen made an announcement on their official Facebook page back on November 7 writing, "The store will be closing in 2 weeks on Sunday, November 21 so we can undergo a remodel'.

The location is still under construction and is closed now. There's no word on when the remodel will be complete. It's left our area completely DQ-less.

That's alright though, because, within the next month or two, they'll all be opening back up again for the spring season. It'll give you something to look forward to!

If you're really in desperate need of DQ, and you're willing to travel a bit outside of the St. Cloud area, there are a few locations open year-round, like the Cold Spring DQ.

What's your favorite treat to enjoy at Dairy Queen? Let us know in the comments!

