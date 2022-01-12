3 Days of Events in St. Cloud for MLK Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Three days of events are planned in St. Cloud celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King.

Organizer Cortez Riley says on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. they'll have an event for families at the St. Cloud Public Library.

We're doing this cool thing with the older kids teaching them financial literacy. We also have a community service piece doing little projects that we'll be donating those things to local organizations.

Spokeswoman Desiree Clark says Sunday's event is a special church service.

The four African American churches in the St. Cloud community coming together and putting forward a traditional church service. The pastors from each church will have a moment to address the congregation.

The special church service from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Atonement Lutheran Church, which will be live-streamed on the Higher Ground Church's Facebook page.

And then on Monday, Martin Luther King Junior Day, there will be a community conversation called "Justice: Trust and Healing in the Beloved Community" which starts at about 8:30 a.m.