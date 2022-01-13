Anytime is burger time, so let's all chime in and vote for Central Minnesota's best cheeseburger.

Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a burger, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer a slice of American or Swiss, Pepper-jack or Provolone, on the burger or smashed inside -- beef and cheese on a bun is a thing of beauty.

Minnesota is also said to be the home of the Jucy Lucy -- although there's some disagreement around which Twin Cities establishment was actually the first to put the cheese inside the burger. Depending on who you talk to, the idea first came to life in the 1950s at either Matt's Bar or the 5-8 Club -- both in south Minneapolis. All Jucy Lucys are cheeseburgers, but not all cheeseburgers are Jucy Lucys.

I dialed up Yelp to see what their reviewers had to say on the topic. Here's where you get the best cheeseburgers according to them:

Val's Five Guys Olde Brick House Lincoln Depot Boulder Tap House Grizzly's RJ's Rollie's BestBurgerEver Granite City Brewery

It's amazing to me that I've been to so many of these places, but have never tried a burger. Of course I've burgered-up at Val's and Five Guys -- but I've never had one at the Olde Brick House or Grizzly's. Looking forward to giving them a try.

