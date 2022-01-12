DWI Enforcement Nabs More Drunk Drivers During Holidays

UNDATED -- Drunk driving arrests went back up in Minnesota during the recent statewide holiday enforcement campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there were 2,037 people arrested for DWI between November 24th and December 31st. That compares to 1,383 during the same period the year before. While the number is high, it is still lower than what we saw each year between 2016 and 2019.

In greater Minnesota Wright County had 35 DWI arrests while Stearns County had 31. Some top blood alcohol content levels in greater Minnesota include one .36 percent in Wright County and one .33 percent in Kandiyohi County.

Officials say some of the arrests include in Rogers where a man pulled up to a random house and rang the doorbell while wearing only one shoe, in St. Francis a man drove through a house causing $50,000 in damage, in Thief River Falls a 19-year-old man was stopped for DWI after going 68 mph in a 30 mph zone, and Austin police arrested a mother for DWI who was picking up her kids at daycare.

A DWI could result in the loss of your license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.