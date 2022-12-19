Small Town Fire Dept. In Minnesota Goes Door-to-Door Dropping off Christmas Goodie Bags

You know you're from a small town when...

I was scrolling through TikTok this weekend and came across a video of a woman from Marble, Minnesota talking about the yearly Christmas goodie bags that get dropped off by the fire department:

The video was posted by user @nodakprincess who unpacked the goodie bag to show off the candy, fruit, and peanuts that were hand delivered by Santa, and the local firemen and EMT's.

I felt inclined to learn more about Marble, Minnesota after seeing this adorable TikTok:

Marble is a city in Itasca County, Minnesota, United States. It is part of the chain of small mining towns known as the Iron Range.The population was 701 at the 2010 census. U.S. Highway 169 serves as a main route in the community.

In the early 1900s, the railroad and mining industry drove the growth of the City of Marble and surrounding areas. The Village of Marble was surveyed into streets and lots with the construction of homes beginning back in 1908. I also learned that the town was named after R.N. Marble, a U.S. Steel official from Duluth, fitting for a mining town.

This small community obviously has a big heart and some wonderful people living there if they are willing to volunteer during the busiest time of the year to assemble and deliver goodie bags to everyone in the area. Small towns and communities truly are the heart of this great state.

