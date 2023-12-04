Who Says It’s Too Cold? Enjoy These 7 MN Activities That Will Make You Frosty With Delight

WHAT SHALL WE DO TODAY?

Yes. Winter is here. Everyone in the world thinks that if we choose to live in Minnesota, we have no reason to complain about the weather. I say we have EVERY reason to complain about the weather and EVERY reason to find a way to enjoy it as much as we possibly can.

FUN IN THE WINTER

I have to say that some of my favorite memories of growing up in Minnesota involve things that made my toes and fingers freeze, but I'd do it all over again given the chance. Building a snowman, laying in the snow, and making a snow angel. Sledding down a hill that Dad made with the Tractor scoop. Snowmobiling. Skiing. Intertubing on a snow-covered hillside? Yes! All fun, winter-worthy activities that every Minnesota kid has the right to enjoy.

If you are looking for some fun things to do around the Brainerd area, you can go just about anywhere in Brainerd/Baxter and find something that's a lot of fun outdoors and might just be some of the best memories you'll ever make. Take a look at this list we found at visitbrainerd.com.

You don't have to own a pair of skis to enjoy this family fun sport. Take your time and ski your way through some breathtaking scenery at Crow Wing State Park, Northland Arboretum, Breezy Point Resort, Grand View Lodge, Boyd Lodge Trail, Mille Lacs Kathio State Park, and there are so many more places you can enjoy.

If you've never been ice fishing before, many resorts and fish house rental companies around the area can provide you with some basic ice fishing tips, and even provide you with the equipment for your excursion. Before you try this on your own, you'll want to make sure you have your ice fishing equipment checklist and know the ice thickness guidelines before you do this on your own. Once you try it, it might be just the kind of outdoor fun you are looking for.

Brainerd has 3 warming houses, 3 hockey rinks, and 3 pleasure rinks during each winter season. Of course, everything is dependent on the weather, and typically the rinks open up the 3rd or 4th weekend in December. Locations of skating rinks include Memorial Park, Bane Park, and Gregory Park.

Tubing tickets are available right now for purchase for dates December 26th, 2023 through March 3rd, 2024. What a great Christmas present or holiday gift that would be!

Brainerd has miles and miles of groomed snowmobile trails every year. You always want to check trail conditions before planning a snowmobile trip, and of course, we have enough snow to even think about it. You can check trail conditions by clicking HERE, and there are lots of places where you can rent a snowmobile.

The Cuyuna Mountain Bike Trail System is a fairly new addition. The trail system includes 25 miles of trails for mountain bikes and has four different levels of difficulty so riders of all skill levels can enjoy the trails that cover approximately 800 acres. Great views, and fun for cycling enthusiasts.

How about heading to the Northland Arboretum has snowshoe trails that follow hiking and game trails, and there is a lot of outdoor beauty for you to explore.

If you want to plan some family fun, now is a great time to make your plans, and try some of these fun outdoor activities that could possibly create some of the best memories you'll ever have; cold toes and all.

