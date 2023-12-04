Get Ready to Jingle & Mingle in Downtown Sauk Rapids Saturday

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- This Saturday it's Sauk Rapids' turn to celebrate the holiday season. The 3rd annual Jingle & Mingle Winter Festival will run throughout the day at various locations downtown.

Organizer Marla Elness says the long-running Parade of Lights has become a much larger event.

And so now we've included the parade and we've included a lot of downtown shopping and an artisan market. All of these things turned into a much bigger festival day. So, we wanted to include it all.

The Artisan Market with 21 artists is at Riverside Terrace from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., free horse-drawn wagon rides will be at Southside Park from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Elness says they have two wagons this year because it was so popular last year. Llamas will also be outside the Riverside Terrace.

Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Jingle & Mingle, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Elness says while you are out and about you will also run into some sidewalk carolers.

Some of them are the church choirs in the area. We have another group called Friends in Harmony they are dressing up in Victorian attire. They pick a shift and during the day they'll be walking along the sidewalks and singing for the people.

The carolers will be from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Benton County Historical Society will be open for tours from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., there's a living nativity in the Coborn's parking lot from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and the parade with over 30 units starts at 5:00 p.m.

