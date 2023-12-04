St. Cloud Chamber Offers Tips for Online Reviews

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This Wednesday, Lunchtime Learning with the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is all about reviews – specifically online reviews and how to manage both positive and negative reviews of your business online.

Michelle Henderson of Bad Cat Marketing says managing bad online reviews is similar to managing in-person criticism.

I liken it to what would happen if you were standing in your business and somebody came up and started to loudly complain. The first thing that you would do is try to pull the conversation away from a public forum. Because whatever you can do to pull that conversation away from public view, you're going to be happy with the results.

The session will focus on dealing with negative and positive online reviews, how to get your customers to leave an online review, and dealing with fake reviews.

Henderson says online reviews of your business are a unique opportunity to overhear conversations between your customers.

It's a conversation about your business that somebody's having publicly. It used to be that people would have these conversations with their neighbors in their backyards over fences, and now they're having them publicly. How amazing is it for you as a business owner to listen in? You get to learn, you get to grow, and you get to benefit your business based on those conversations.

Lunchtime Learning is held the first Wednesday of every month in the Coldspring Conference Room at the St. Cloud Chamber’s office from noon until 1:00 p.m.

The $35.00 ticket for non-members ($25.00 for members) includes lunch. As a result, pre-registration is required.

To find more information or registration details, find the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce’s website here.

