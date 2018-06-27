White Sox Come Back To Beat Twins Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-4 Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in the opening game of a three-game series. The Twins fall to 34-41 on the season, 7.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central.

The Twins jumped out to an early 4-2 lead, thanks to home runs from Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza, but the White Sox poured it on in the late innings against the Twins' bullpen to secure the win.

The Twins will play in Chicago again on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.