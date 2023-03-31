Sauk Rapids Native Makes Opening Day Major League Roster

Anthony Bemboom is back on a Major League roster and for a 2nd straight year with the Baltimore Orioles. Bemboom is a 33-year old catcher who's been up and down from the minors to the majors over the past few years. Baltimore placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a oblique strain opening the door for Bemboom to back up catcher Adley Rutschman on the opening day roster.

Bemboom appeared in 22 games last season with the Orioles where he hit .115 with 1 homerun. He also appeared in major league games with the Los Angeles Angels between 2019 and 2021.