The Twins Made A Stop At St. Cloud’s Most Famous Restaurant

The Minnesota Twins stopped in St. Cloud for Tuesday's sold out Winter CARE-avan event at River's Edge Convention Center. Current players Nick Gordon and Jose Miranda were joined by former players Tommy Watkins and Dan Gladden.

Over 350 people showed up for the event which included a video presentation, question and answer session and of course some autographs.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

The Twins players typically will stay in town the night of the event and during the meet-and-greet it is common for the locals to suggest places to check out in the area. This year I heard a couple of restaurant recommendations, a tractor supply store owner suggest the guys come check out the big vehicles at his dealership and there were of course some bar suggestions as well.



As it turns out, the Twins didn't need our help after all! They knew EXACTLY where to stop when in town... Val's! The St. Cloud staple on Lincoln Avenue is routinely the top place people mention when asked the ONE place in town they HAVE to stop.

The Twins' official photographer, Brace Hemmelgarn, is a Cathedral graduate and was with the team on this trip to his hometown, so he may have had a hand in deciding where the team grabbed lunch. Whoever gave them the suggestion, I am sure they left Val's satisfied and ready for their next tour stop!

