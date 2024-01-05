When Will Minnesotans Lose That Holiday Belly? Find Out Now!

HOLIDAY POUNDS

The holidays this year put me up by about 10 pounds. (Gasp!) I know. for me, holidays are all about eggnog, spritz cookies, peanut butter blossoms; you name it. That along with cherry chocolates and all the mashed potatoes a person could ever ask for make my holiday tummy shriek with delight.

Are you someone who is in charge of meals and baking for the holidays? Cutting WAY back on the amount of time I spent baking this year was a strategy, as well as eating a meal before going to holiday celebrations. In years past, I've gained an easy 20 pounds; and THAT my friends, is a hard pill to swallow.

LOSING THE BELLY

An article at Feastgood.com, says the average person in Minnesota should lose their holiday weight by January 30th, 2024. The survey had about 3,000 respondents.

The fastest weight loss was for people who live in New Mexico, where they are expected to lose their holiday bellies by January 21st. They typically exercise 5 times a week, burning up about 5250 calories.

SLOWEST STATE

The state with the slowest weight loss was West Virginia, where the average respondent exercises about 2 hours a week, and will lose their winter feasting pounds by February 18th, 2024.

FACTORS

The study also included the importance of both cardio and strength training as being essential. Miscalculating calorie intake affected people’s awareness of how much weight they gained and how much they will lose. Sleep and rest are also an important aspect of weight loss, as it affects your appetite and helps regulate your hormones.

If you are wanting to get back on track, it’s also recommended by just about everyone that you track your progress. It can keep you motivated and can help you find problems before they get out of control, so you can make adjustments to improve your overall well-being.

JANUARY 30TH 2024

Along with Minnesota, these states also had the date of January 30th, 2024 to lose their holiday pounds:

California

Arizona

Georgia

Colorado

Illinois

North Carolina

Although I hate getting on a scale, if you do it at the same time every day, preferably after you go to the bathroom, and step on the scale naked, you'll the the most accurate reading of your actual body weight. Even though KNOWING can be scary, it can also help you get back on track. Remember; if you can GAIN weight, you can lose it too! Good luck on your journey in 2024. YOU GOT THIS!

