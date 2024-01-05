St. Cloud Christian School Planning 3-Story Expansion

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Christian School is formally beginning the process of adding on to its building.

This past fall they announced their intention of adding more classrooms and a gym to the school at 420 3rd Avenue Northeast.

On Tuesday there will be a public hearing during the Planning Commission meeting for a request to rezone the property to allow for the expansion.

They want to build a three-story, nearly 23,000 square-foot addition that will add 12 classrooms, and an additional gym, upgrade the kitchen facilities, improve security, and relocate the playground across the street at Spalt Park.

The St. Cloud Christian School has been in its current building for over 20 years. They say due to an increase in enrollment at the K-12 school they are at capacity.

If the Planning Commission approves the request it moves on to the City Council for their approval.

