Former St. Cloud Church Could become a Treatment Center
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a plan to transform a long-vacant church in St. Cloud into a new treatment center.
The former Methodist Church at 302 5th Avenue South has been empty for about 15 years.
On Tuesday the Planning Commission will hear a request to rezone the property.
The applicant, Nelson Construction and Development, says the vacant church will be renovated into a state-of-the-art full-service recovery center. The proposed site development will include new landscaping, patios, and walkways.
Ascension Recovery Services says they will offer detox and residential treatment, as well as walk-in assessments and outpatient therapy. It would be a voluntary program. The 48-bed facility will have an average patient stay of 28 days. They say the center would create 43 full-time jobs.
A public hearing will be held on Tuesday during the Planning Commission meeting. If they approve the rezoning request, the proposal would move on to the city council.
