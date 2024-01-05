Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Look for Expansion in Minnesota

Pizza. It's some people's favorite food. It has all 4 food groups, depending on the type of pizza you like. It's like the perfect food.

When I have lived in other cities where they had a Happy Joe's restaurant, it was one of our favorite pizza places. Especially the taco pizza. I know that other pizza restaurants have taco pizzas, but Happy Joe's, in my opinion, has the best one that I have tried.

Currently there is a Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream restaurant in Crookston and also one in New Ulm. No where near St. Cloud. Which is a shame. But - they are looking to expand to more locations in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Pizza Marketplace website, Happy Joes is looking to expand with at least 6 more locations in Minnesota.

Unfortunately, for right now... none of those are in St. Cloud either. But, it is getting closer.

If these locations are successful, there is a chance that they may expand to more...possibly in St. Cloud? I think people in this area like pizza, so why not? I think we have already cornered the market with chicken fast food, so why not a new pizza place?

Holding out hope.

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker