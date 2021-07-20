What Retail or Restaurant Do You Want to Come to St. Cloud?

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday listeners weighed in on what restaurants, retail and grocery they'd like to see come to St. Cloud. Suggestions included restaurants like a Denny's, In-N-Out Burger, Hash House a Go Go, and Cracker Barrel. Others want to restaurants like Waffle It, and Godfather's Pizza to return. Other suggestions include the addition of roof top bar in downtown St. Cloud, a Dave and Busters and a Sauk Rapids resident would like to see a McDonalds and/or a KFC come to her city.

Minnesota has 3 Denny's restaurants in the state in Rogers, Coon Rapids and in St. Paul. Cracker Barrel has just one location in Minnesota... it's in Lakeville. In-N-Out Burger is a chain fast food restaurant primarily in the western United States. Hash House a Go Go can be found in Las Vegas.

Some retail additions that may make sense to come to the St. Cloud area include Ross Stores which is headquartered in Dublin, California. They sell discount clothing. Lowe's Home Improvement has been rumored to come to the St. Cloud area for years. There are stores in Maple Grove, Coon Rapids and Blaine among others in Minnesota.

We received some grocery suggestions which include Hy-Vee which are now located as close as Maple Grove or Trader Joe's which can also be found in Maple Grove.

Listeners also had some suggestions as to where these new places should go. Many suggested downtown St. Cloud, along the river in the old papermill site in Sartell and a listener requested a restaurant near the hospital.

WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday airs from 8:10-10 every Tuesday. Hear today's show below.