What are the Best Christmas Movies to Watch Based off Zodiac Signs? [Videos]
I'll be the first to admit that I'm not really into the whole Zodiac sign thing, but yet at the same time it intrigues me. Maybe it's because I'm proudly a Gemini and Gemini represents the Twins, brother and sister, Castor and Pollux. So unpredictably is a trait you can get from us, or one moment we might be thinking I don't believe and the next I do.
Anyway, I'm getting away from myself again. Back to the real reason we are all here, to learn which is the BEST Christmas movie we should watch based off our own Zodiac sign. Chances are, like me, even if you aren't really into Zodiac signs, bet you still know what you are!
I found this list via the NY Post and my first reaction was to find out which movie they suggest for Geminis. But then my second reaction was, I don't know all of these movies and I'm pretty sure they're all going on my list of movies to watch. Because fun fact, my boyfriend and I are BOTH Geminis and we already have a full weekend planned of just watching Christmas movies soon...that includes popping corn, drinking festive drinks, wearing holiday pj's (he might not know that part yet) and just enjoying the moment.
If you want to do the same here's the best Christmas movies according to your sign, but also a great list of festive movies to watch in general!
AQUARIUS - January 20-February 18
Home Alone
PISCES - February 19-March 20
Lights, Camera, Christmas
ARIES - March 21-April 19
Steppin' Into the Holiday
TAURUS - April 20-May 20
Catering Christmas
GEMINI - May 21-June 20
The Santa Clauses
CANCER - June 21-July 22
Falling For Christmas
LEO - July 23-August 22
Christmas With You
VIRGO - August 23-September 22
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
LIBRA - September 23-October 22
Designing Christmas
SCORPIO - October 23-November 21
Spirited
SAGITTARIUS - November 22-December 21
A Boy Called Christmas
CAPRICORN - December 22-January 19
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Regardless of your Zodiac Sign though, hope you enjoy any of these movies as I know I will!
