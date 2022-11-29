$50 Adoption Fee On This Great Guy, Meet Dap

$50 adoption fee special!

Meet Dap! This handsome gentleman came to us as a transfer from another organization so his history is a mystery.

Get our free mobile app

Dap has been friendly with staff since intake. He has been a very well-behaved resident during his time here; he walks nicely on a leash and appears to be potty-trained because he will "hold it" for his walks. He has done well with his meet-and-greets with children at the shelter.

Dap loves to give kisses! He would benefit from a variety of durable toys to help keep him entertained. It is unknown if he has interacted with other dogs or any cats in the past, slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.

Basic obedience and leash training both are great ways to bond with your new dog and help him learn manners! Thank you to a generous donor for contributing to Dap's adoption fee.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022