See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud

If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season.

Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.

Currently, they have more than 200 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community. Gingerbread Wonderland has been going on for eight years now, and is inspired by a tradition in Norway:

Gingerbread (or in Norwegian, 'pepperkake') is a quintessential feature of the Norwegian holiday season. Towns all over the country come together to build their own miniature cookie cities, bringing families, schools, businesses, nursing homes, and friends all together during the holiday season. In fact, the world's largest annual Gingerbread City is exhibited in Bergen, with more than 2000 structures!

The Gingerbread Wonderland display in Minneapolis includes structures by professional bakers and gingerbread enthusiasts of all ages and abilities in Minnesota. Tickets for Gingerbread Wonderland are $10 for adults, and $5 for members of Norway House. Kids 12 and under are free.

Mon Closed

Tue 12:00pm-4:00pm

Wed 10:00am-4:00pm

Thu 10:00am-4:00pm

Fri 10:00am-4:00pm

Sat 9:00am-6:00pm

Sun 12:00pm-4:00pm

I've tried multiple times to put together a gingerbread house from scratch (a built-it-yourself kit) and the only way I can get it to work is with a hot glue gun. Needless to say I am easily impressed by free-standing gingerbread houses and I totally want to check out this display at Norway House. Check out all the details on Gingerbread Wonderland here.

