Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact both the morning and evening commutes.

Areas in western Minnesota, such as Alexandria, could see a few flurries but should have minimal impact.

Cold air will fill in behind the system, bringing the coldest temps so far this season.