Wednesday’s Storm Chance Pushes to Our East

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday evening, with large hail considered the primary threat followed by strong winds and a couple of tornadoes.

The environment would favor areas mainly east of the I-35 corridor into Southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Residual thunder is possible Thursday.

Skies gradually clear by the weekend with temps steady in the low to mid-80s most days.

