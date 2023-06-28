The Revivalists On Stage At The Ledge Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - One of Rolling Stone’s “Ten Bands You Need to Know” is on stage at The Ledge Amphitheater Saturday.

“The Revivalists” is a New Orleans-based rock band currently touring the nation in support of their latest album “Pour It Into The Night.”

Guitarist Zach Feinberg says that after 15 years on the road and in the studio, the band still has a lot to say in their fourth studio album.

There's definitely still creative juices and we still feel like we have something to say and something to contribute. Given what the world went through in the last couple of years, I think this is our best batch of work.

Known for their charity work, The Revivalists founded Rev Causes in 2019. A portion of all ticket sales are distributed to charitable organizations nationwide.

We worked with the New Orleans Innocence Project, helping unfair harsh and unjust sentences for inmates in Louisiana that are more than likely innocent. They do excellent work. We have several environmental organizations that we support - Louisiana has a big issue with an eroding coastline and disappearing wetlands. So we support organizations to help address that issue as well.

Tickets are still available for the show. Opening act “The Head and the Heart” takes the stage at 6:30. For ticket information, find your tickets here.

