Two Minnesota Eateries Known for Rivalry Make “Most Famous” List

This is a tale of two burgers, or let's say it's a Minnesota tale as old as time. Okay, maybe not quite that old, but it's a rivalry that's been going on since the 1950's and still continues today. I'm talking about Matt's Bar and The 5-8 Club, both in Minneapolis and both claim to have invented the famous "Juicy Lucy" or "Jucy Lucy". Spelling will depend on which establishment you are at.

It's "Juicy Lucy" at the 5-8 Club



"Jucy Lucy" at Matt's Bar



Despite us probably never actually knowing for sure where it started, we know that particular burger was invented here in Minnesota. We proudly will let our state lay claim to that delicious, mouth watering, cheese oozing, burn in your mouth goodness all day, every day.

You probably even remember your first juicy/jucy lucy experience. I certainly do mine. I was 21 at the time and visiting my oldest brother in Minneapolis. After a night of being out with my two older brothers and maybe having a bit too much fun the night before, greasy food was needed the next day. My brother knew of just the place with just the right fix. He lived about a mile from The 5-8 Club and there was a "burger to die for" and I was in.

One bite and I knew my life having a burger would never be the same. Twenty years later, I still remember that day and that first bite. Which is probably why it came as no surprise to see not only The 5-8 Club, but also Matt's Bar on Love Food's "The Most Famous Restaurant In Every State" list.

I can't even blame them for putting down both on the list, because frankly how do you decide? What they had to say about their choice of the two eateries, goes as such:

Yes, there are James Beard Award-winning restaurants and plenty of incredible steakhouses in the North Star State - however, the fiercely fought rivalry between Matt's Bar and The 5-8 Club over the origin of the revered Jucy Lucy/Juicy Lucy goes back decades.

They went on calling it "Minnesota's most famous food" and I won't disagree much on that, would you? But I love that at the end they don't choose, the choosing is up to you for deciding which of these two is the best. I have yet to try Matt's Bar Jucy Lucy to be honest, so my opinion would be biased at the moment. Guess I'll have to just go try them both for a little showdown to see which is my favorite. But let's be honest in the end that's just a win-win for the person eating.

