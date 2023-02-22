Weather Announcements for Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.

School (closed/e-learning):

- Albany

- Foley

- Kimball

- Holdingford

- Sartell-St. Stephen *no afterschool activities*

- Sauk Rapids-Rice *no afterschool activities*

- St. Cloud *no afterschool activities*

- Staples/Motley

School (Closed):

- Becker

- Benton Stearns Education Programs (Voyagers, New Frontiers and Pioneers)

- Catholic Community Schools

- Eden Valley-Watkins

- Granite City Baptist

- Northland Christian School

- Paynesville

- Prince of Peace Lutheran School

- ROCORI

- St. John's Prep

Churches:

- No afternoon bible study or men's group Thursday evening at Redeemer Lutheran in St. Cloud.

- The Diocesan building for the Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud is closed Thursday.

- Saint Francis Xavier Church in Sartell will not have morning mass Thursday.

- St. Stephen Parish will not have masses on Thursday.

- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all activities for Thursday night.

- St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg will not have church services Thursday.

Misc:

- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics has no classes Thursday.

-- Waite Park city hall will be closed to the public Thursday due to weather. Staff will be working remotely and can reached by phone or email.

- Tri-CAP public bus program is closed for Thursday.

- Helping Hands Outreach in Holdingord canceled for Thursday.

- Social Security Office in St. Cloud will be closed Thursday. Staff available by phone.

- The Paramount Center for the Arts visual arts studio is closed. All programs, including arts underground, have been canceled.

- Ickler Company in Sauk Rapids is closed Thursday

- Arnold A Kahara, CPA - LTD will be closed Thursday

- Catholic Charities Senior Dining Locations are closed.

- Recycling and garbage pickup in St. Joseph scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Friday.

-Tri-Cap Public Bus Service will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday with in-town service only.

- Clara's House will be closed Thursday

- Westrock (St. Cloud) has canceled all production shifts on Thursday.

- Lamphere Insurance Group is closed Thursday.

- Tri-County Humane Society is closed all day Thursday.

- Benton County Historical Society closed on Thursday.

- Effective Living Center St. Cloud location doing all group and individual sessions via Zoom on Thursday.

- WACOSA and all of its programs will be closed Thursday.

- St. Joseph Government Center closed. Staff will be available by phone or email

- Career Solutions and Career Force is canceling their Job Club Thursday

- Stearns History Museum will be closed Thursday.

- Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines offices will be closed Thursday. Offices can still be reached by phone at 320-252-2952.

- AVIVO will be closed Thursday

- KIDSTOP at all sites will be closed.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.