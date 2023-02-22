Weather Announcements for Thursday, February 23rd, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.
School (closed/e-learning):
- Albany
- Foley
- Kimball
- Holdingford
- Sartell-St. Stephen *no afterschool activities*
- Sauk Rapids-Rice *no afterschool activities*
- St. Cloud *no afterschool activities*
- Staples/Motley
School (Closed):
- Becker
- Benton Stearns Education Programs (Voyagers, New Frontiers and Pioneers)
- Catholic Community Schools
- Eden Valley-Watkins
- Granite City Baptist
- Northland Christian School
- Paynesville
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
- ROCORI
- St. John's Prep
Churches:
- No afternoon bible study or men's group Thursday evening at Redeemer Lutheran in St. Cloud.
- The Diocesan building for the Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud is closed Thursday.
- Saint Francis Xavier Church in Sartell will not have morning mass Thursday.
- St. Stephen Parish will not have masses on Thursday.
- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all activities for Thursday night.
- St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg will not have church services Thursday.
Misc:
- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics has no classes Thursday.
-- Waite Park city hall will be closed to the public Thursday due to weather. Staff will be working remotely and can reached by phone or email.
- Tri-CAP public bus program is closed for Thursday.
- Helping Hands Outreach in Holdingord canceled for Thursday.
- Social Security Office in St. Cloud will be closed Thursday. Staff available by phone.
- The Paramount Center for the Arts visual arts studio is closed. All programs, including arts underground, have been canceled.
- Ickler Company in Sauk Rapids is closed Thursday
- Arnold A Kahara, CPA - LTD will be closed Thursday
- Catholic Charities Senior Dining Locations are closed.
- Recycling and garbage pickup in St. Joseph scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Friday.
-Tri-Cap Public Bus Service will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday with in-town service only.
- Clara's House will be closed Thursday
- Westrock (St. Cloud) has canceled all production shifts on Thursday.
- Lamphere Insurance Group is closed Thursday.
- Tri-County Humane Society is closed all day Thursday.
- Benton County Historical Society closed on Thursday.
- Effective Living Center St. Cloud location doing all group and individual sessions via Zoom on Thursday.
- WACOSA and all of its programs will be closed Thursday.
- St. Joseph Government Center closed. Staff will be available by phone or email
- Career Solutions and Career Force is canceling their Job Club Thursday
- Stearns History Museum will be closed Thursday.
- Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines offices will be closed Thursday. Offices can still be reached by phone at 320-252-2952.
- AVIVO will be closed Thursday
- KIDSTOP at all sites will be closed.
If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.