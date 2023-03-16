Weather Announcements for Thursday, March 16th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
School:
- Eden Valley-Watkins schools will dismiss early at 12:15 p.m. No PM Preschool.
If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.