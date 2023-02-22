Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.
School (closed/e-learning) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Albany (e-learning)
- Becker (e-learning) before/afterschool activities canceled
- Foley (e-learning)
- Kimball (e-learning)
- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning) *no school Thursday*
- ROCORI (flexible learning day Wednesday) *no Spartan Spot, kids care or evening activities*
- Royalton (e-learning) all afterschool programs canceled
- Sartell-St. Stephen (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
- St. Cloud (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
School: (Closed) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Benton Stearns Education Programs (Voyagers, New Frontiers and Pioneers)
- Catholic Community Schools
- Paynesville
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
- St. John's Prep
School:
- Granite City Baptist closing at noon Wednesday. No School on Thursday
Church Services:
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church closed its building on Wednesday. Ash Wednesday devotions will be online, and the Ash Wednesday service is moved to Sunday.
- St. Stephen Parish will not have masses Wednesday or Thursday.
- Bible Study Fellowship at Discovery in St. Cloud is canceled for Wednesday.
- Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph has canceled Ash Wednesday service and soup supper.
- Clearwater United Methodist Church has postponed Ash Wednesday service for Wednesday. It will be celebrated on Sunday.
- First Presbyterian in St. Cloud is canceling its in-person Ash Wednesday service. You will be able to view it online.
- Petra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids is canceling the 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday services. The soup supper has been rescheduled for March 1st.
- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all Wednesday night activities and services.
- St. Francis Xavier in Sartell is canceling Ash Wednesday service.
- St. John's Prep is canceling school Ash Wednesday mass.
- St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg will not have church services Wednesday and Thursday.
MISC:
- Benton County Historical Society closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Tri-CAP public bus operating on a limited service and hours basis on Wednesday.
- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics studio and gym are closed Wednesday.
- Effective Living Center St. Cloud Office doing all group and individual sessions via Zoom Wednesday and Thursday.
-- Melrose American Legion Fish Fry canceled
-- The Camera Shop in downtown St. Cloud will be closed Wednesday
- WACOSA and all of its programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- St. Joseph Government Center will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Staff available by phone or email.
- Career Solutions and Career Force will have no Career Lab Wednesday or Thursday
- Stearns History Museum will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Offices can still be reached by phone at 320-252-2952.
- AVIVO will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Studio B in Sartell will be closed Wednesday night. All dance classes are canceled.
- St. Joseph Park and Recreation has canceled Bingo for Wednesday due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for March 15th.
If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sartell Police Chief Reflects on Career
- New Bishop Ordination Mass
- Minnesota Troopers Recognized
- Catholic Charities Mardi Gras
- Lighted Outdoor Basketball Courts