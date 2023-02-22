Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

Photo by Todd Trapani on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

School (closed/e-learning) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Albany (e-learning)
- Becker (e-learning) before/afterschool activities canceled
- Foley (e-learning)
- Kimball (e-learning)
- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning) *no school Thursday*
- ROCORI (flexible learning day Wednesday) *no Spartan Spot, kids care or evening activities*
- Royalton (e-learning) all afterschool programs canceled
- Sartell-St. Stephen (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning)  *no afterschool activities*
- St. Cloud (e-learning)  *no afterschool activities*

School: (Closed) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Benton Stearns Education Programs (Voyagers, New Frontiers and Pioneers)
- Catholic Community Schools
- Paynesville
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
- St. John's Prep

School: 
- Granite City Baptist closing at noon Wednesday. No School on Thursday

Church Services:
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church closed its building on Wednesday.  Ash Wednesday devotions will be online, and the Ash Wednesday service is moved to Sunday.
- St. Stephen Parish will not have masses Wednesday or Thursday.
- Bible Study Fellowship at Discovery in St. Cloud is canceled for Wednesday.
- Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph has canceled Ash Wednesday service and soup supper.
- Clearwater United Methodist Church has postponed Ash Wednesday service for Wednesday. It will be celebrated on Sunday.
- First Presbyterian in St. Cloud is canceling its in-person Ash Wednesday service.  You will be able to view it online.
- Petra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids is canceling the 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday services. The soup supper has been rescheduled for March 1st.
- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all Wednesday night activities and services.
- St. Francis Xavier in Sartell is canceling Ash Wednesday service.
- St. John's Prep is canceling school Ash Wednesday mass.
- St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg will not have church services Wednesday and Thursday.

MISC:
- Benton County Historical Society closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Tri-CAP public bus operating on a limited service and hours basis on Wednesday.
- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics studio and gym are closed Wednesday.
- Effective Living Center St. Cloud Office doing all group and individual sessions via Zoom Wednesday and Thursday.
-- Melrose American Legion Fish Fry canceled
-- The Camera Shop in downtown St. Cloud will be closed Wednesday
- WACOSA and all of its programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- St. Joseph Government Center will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Staff available by phone or email.
- Career Solutions and Career Force will have no Career Lab Wednesday or Thursday
- Stearns History Museum will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Offices can still be reached by phone at 320-252-2952.
- AVIVO will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Studio B in Sartell will be closed Wednesday night. All dance classes are canceled.
- St. Joseph Park and Recreation has canceled Bingo for Wednesday due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for March 15th.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state
Filed Under: weather announcement
Categories: St. Cloud News, weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports