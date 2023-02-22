Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

School (closed/e-learning) Wednesday and Thursday:

- Albany (e-learning)

- Becker (e-learning) before/afterschool activities canceled

- Foley (e-learning)

- Kimball (e-learning)

- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning) *no school Thursday*

- ROCORI (flexible learning day Wednesday) *no Spartan Spot, kids care or evening activities*

- Royalton (e-learning) all afterschool programs canceled

- Sartell-St. Stephen (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*

- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*

- St. Cloud (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*

School: (Closed) Wednesday and Thursday:

- Benton Stearns Education Programs (Voyagers, New Frontiers and Pioneers)

- Catholic Community Schools

- Paynesville

- Prince of Peace Lutheran School

- St. John's Prep

School:

- Granite City Baptist closing at noon Wednesday. No School on Thursday

Church Services:

- Bethlehem Lutheran Church closed its building on Wednesday. Ash Wednesday devotions will be online, and the Ash Wednesday service is moved to Sunday.

- St. Stephen Parish will not have masses Wednesday or Thursday.

- Bible Study Fellowship at Discovery in St. Cloud is canceled for Wednesday.

- Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph has canceled Ash Wednesday service and soup supper.

- Clearwater United Methodist Church has postponed Ash Wednesday service for Wednesday. It will be celebrated on Sunday.

- First Presbyterian in St. Cloud is canceling its in-person Ash Wednesday service. You will be able to view it online.

- Petra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids is canceling the 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday services. The soup supper has been rescheduled for March 1st.

- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all Wednesday night activities and services.

- St. Francis Xavier in Sartell is canceling Ash Wednesday service.

- St. John's Prep is canceling school Ash Wednesday mass.

- St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg will not have church services Wednesday and Thursday.

MISC:

- Benton County Historical Society closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- Tri-CAP public bus operating on a limited service and hours basis on Wednesday.

- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics studio and gym are closed Wednesday.

- Effective Living Center St. Cloud Office doing all group and individual sessions via Zoom Wednesday and Thursday.

-- Melrose American Legion Fish Fry canceled

-- The Camera Shop in downtown St. Cloud will be closed Wednesday

- WACOSA and all of its programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- St. Joseph Government Center will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Staff available by phone or email.

- Career Solutions and Career Force will have no Career Lab Wednesday or Thursday

- Stearns History Museum will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Offices can still be reached by phone at 320-252-2952.

- AVIVO will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Studio B in Sartell will be closed Wednesday night. All dance classes are canceled.

- St. Joseph Park and Recreation has canceled Bingo for Wednesday due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for March 15th.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

