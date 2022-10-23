Downtown St. Cloud’s Whit Gallery Set to Close in December

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An art gallery in downtown St. Cloud will soon be closing its doors.

The Whit Gallery is set to close on December 15th. The gallery opened on St. Germain Street in April 2021 and has provided space for various arts programming, exhibitions, and events in the community.

Owner Heidi Jeub says over the last 18 months, the concept has simply outgrown the space. She says the spirit of the Whit Gallery will be absorbed into part of her new non-profit Heijeu Arts.

The organization will continue to provide arts education and host cultural events but in a different location. Programming at the gallery will continue through December 12th.

