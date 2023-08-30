Ways to Explore Minnesota This Fall

Summer is winding down with Labor Days only a few days away. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some activities to do in Minnesota this fall.

FALL OUTDOORS

WATER

Home to the headwaters of the mighty Mississippi, the sparkling shores of Lake Superior and well over 10,000 lakes (11,842 to be exact), Minnesota beckons boaters, anglers, paddlers and other water lovers. From exploring the Boundary Waters by canoe to stand-up paddleboarding in the Twin Cities, this is a place where water adventures flow.

LAND

Thousands of square miles of enchanting wilderness cover Minnesota, and much of it is protected federal or state land. Hike to an awe-inspiring waterfall, zoom across bike trails, go wildlife spotting in one of the state’s wildlife refuges or go camping under the stars. Countless adventures in nature await. This is also the perfect season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. There are many throughout the state so check your local tourism bureau or Explore Minnesota’s website for more information

FALL COLORS

Explore Minnesota has a partnership with the DNR this year and will include peak times to see fall colors throughout the state. The fall color report launches in September! This is a great guide for those looking to see the best of the fall colors throughout the states different regions.

SPOOKY SEASON

Get ready, because Halloween and spooky season is just around the corner and there are many great attractions for everyone ranging from a little spooky to all out frightening. For the little ones, Valley Fair is bringing back their Tricks and Treats spectacular! This event runs from September 23rd through October 29th and features great new fall foods, fun trick or treating events and themed worlds to immerse yourself in, perfect for the whole family! For something new and definitely more eerie, check out the new haunted attraction, American Monster’s – Onionhead’s Revenge. The story-driven haunted experience opens Friday, September 15 and runs through Tuesday, October 31. Guests will explore the twisted world of mayhem at their own risk in this first-of-its-kind haunted experience. Onionhead’s Revenge is based on the folklore of the dark bayous of Louisiana and the creature they call Onionhead who has returned from the dead and is out for vengeance.

There are so many other great haunted attractions opening in September all throughout the state and you can find more information on ExploreMinnesota.com.