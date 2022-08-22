Watkins, CS Rockies, Richmond and Avon Win State Amateur Games
The first weekend of the State Amateur Baseball tournament took place this past weekend. Ten Central Minnesota teams participated in the Class C tournament over the weekend with 2 area teams getting a first round bye.
The State tournament is being played in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville.
In Class B:
the Cold Spring Springers lost 5-3 to the Anoka Bucs.
In Class C:
Watkins 6, Pierz Lakers 5
Cold Spring Rockies 20, New York Mills 4
Richmond 10, Hinckley 6
Stark 9, Maple Lake 8
Buckman 7, Cannon Falls 1
Avon 4, Fairmont 3
Urbank 4, Sartell Muskies 2
Elrosa 3, Montgomery 1
Hutchinson 12, Kimball 2
Class C Schedule
Watkins Clippers vs. Red Wing Aces, 7:30pm Friday in Dundas
Elrosa Saints vs. New Ulm Brewers, 11:00am Saturday in Dundas
Buckman Billygoats vs. Luverne Redbirds, 4:30pm Saturday in Faribault
Avon Lakers vs. St. Martins Martins, 7:00pm Saturday in Faribault
Richmond Royals vs. Dumont Saints, 1:30pm Sunday in Faribault
Cold Spring Rockies vs. Watertown Red Devils, 4:30pm Sunday in Faribault
