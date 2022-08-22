Watkins, CS Rockies, Richmond and Avon Win State Amateur Games

The first weekend of the State Amateur Baseball tournament took place this past weekend. Ten Central Minnesota teams participated in the Class C tournament over the weekend with 2 area teams getting a first round bye.

The State tournament is being played in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville.

In Class B:

the Cold Spring Springers lost 5-3 to the Anoka Bucs.

In Class C:

Watkins 6, Pierz Lakers 5

Cold Spring Rockies 20, New York Mills 4

Richmond 10, Hinckley 6

Stark 9, Maple Lake 8

Buckman 7, Cannon Falls 1

Avon 4, Fairmont 3

Urbank 4, Sartell Muskies 2

Elrosa 3, Montgomery 1

Hutchinson 12, Kimball 2

Class C Schedule

Watkins Clippers vs. Red Wing Aces, 7:30pm Friday in Dundas

Elrosa Saints vs. New Ulm Brewers, 11:00am Saturday in Dundas

Buckman Billygoats vs. Luverne Redbirds, 4:30pm Saturday in Faribault

Avon Lakers vs. St. Martins Martins, 7:00pm Saturday in Faribault

Richmond Royals vs. Dumont Saints, 1:30pm Sunday in Faribault

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Watertown Red Devils, 4:30pm Sunday in Faribault