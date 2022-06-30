Walz in Foley Thursday

FOLEY -- Governor Tim Walz toured a dairy farm in Foley Thursday.

Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and other ag leaders were in Foley to highlight bipartisan agricultural accomplishments in the last legislative session.

While in Foley, the governor signed the agriculture bill, which provides drought relief, broadband investments, and other agricultural programs.

Governor Walz stressed the role agriculture plays in the state’s economy.

Minnesota’s agriculture industry is a critical component of our state’s successful economy. I was proud to celebrate this bipartisan bill that will support farmers across the state as they balance challenges – from severe weather to inflation and global economic uncertainty – while continuing to feed not just Minnesotans, but the world.

Highlights of the bill include:

Over $200 million to support broadband development

$18.4 million in drought relief through the Rural Finance Authority

$1.25 million for the Bioincentive Program to encourage advanced biofuels, renewable chemicals, and biomass thermal energy.