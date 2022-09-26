Babe Ruth Baseball/Softball Hoping to Add More Batting Cages

WAITE PARK -- More batting cages may soon be coming to River's Edge Park.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider whether to approve or deny building another set of batting cages.

The Babe Ruth baseball organization is requesting putting in an 80'x50' batting cage to the east side of Kwik Trip field 2, down from the pickleball courts.

The organization says this would provide easier access for the softball teams to use them instead of having players go to back corner of the park.

Babe Ruth says they are still in the final stages of getting revised quotes but the cages would be funded through a grant from Bernicks, along with some additional funding.