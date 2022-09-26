CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties.

The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.

On September 15th, the CentraCare Board approved the decision to sell the properties to someone else specialized in senior care which would allow CentraCare to focus more on primary and specialty care.

The healthcare organization is still in the early stages of the process but says any potential buyer must have a commitment to providing quality care, accept patients discharged from other CentraCare facilities, have a strong financial foundation, and maintain the existing catholic heritage.

CentraCare has previously transferred ownership of some of their other long-term care and senior housing facilities in Paynesville and Long Prairie.

