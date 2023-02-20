Waite Park Officials to Consider Amendment to Mining Ordinance

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- After over a year of research and discussion, the Waite Park city council will consider approving an amendment to their mining ordinance during Tuesday city council meeting.

A moratorium has been in place since the fall of 2021, to allow staff time to review and make changes to the current ordinance.

Some of the key modifications to the ordinance include the removal of a 1,000 foot buffer from Quarry Park, deletion of revisions to existing setback requirements, proof of insurance, annual noise study, applicants can have no more than of six active mining sites and allowing mining operations up to 20 years to work.

Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says they have spent a significant amount of time talking with residents, mining companies, and Stearns County Parks staff to develop an ordinance they believe provides some common ground for all parties and will assist staff with future mining proposals.

The proposed ordinance received approval by the Planning Commission at their meeting earlier this month.

